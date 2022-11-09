Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lincoln City are 13th in the League One table

Boss Mark Kennedy hopes everyone at Lincoln City is "feeling perkier" after stunning Championship side Bristol City in the Carabao Cup just days after they suffered a cup shock of their own.

The League One side were bundled out of the FA Cup in the first round on Saturday by non-league Chippenham Town.

"We all took a massive hit Saturday," Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"They deserved their moment tonight - they are a great group, a brave group."

Lincoln progressed in the EFL Cup on the same night that Premier League sides Leicester City and Bournemouth also prevailed and went into the hat for the round of 16.

The remaining eight third-round ties, including five all-Premier League showdowns take place on Wednesday.

Kennedy praised the mentality of his side after overcoming Nigel Pearson's Robins away from home, with goals from on-loan Liverpool midfielder Matty Virtue, Ben House and Paudie O'Connor sending the Imps through to the fourth round as 3-1 winners.

"Saturday is one of those where you hold your hand up, take it on the chin and we accept that," Kennedy said.

"Where I give credit to the lads is that we were really balanced. We don't tear ourselves apart as disappointed as we were.

"Likewise we got a great result tonight but no-one will get carried away with that.

"Saturday was a bitter blow for everybody so I would hope that everyone's feeling a bit perkier tonight."

Kennedy told his players to "enjoy the moment" at Ashton Gate, but reiterated the importance of Saturday's return to league action when they host League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

"We spoke about being professional and getting ready for that huge game on Saturday," he said.