Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rochdale striker Ian Henderson says he sensed he was going to score in their win against his former club Salford City as he broke Dale's all-time goalscoring record.

The 37-year-old surpassed Reg Jenkins as Rochdale's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals having netted the only goal in their home win against Salford.

The victory lifted them up to 19th in the League Two table.

"I'm incredibly proud, especially to do it at our home ground, " he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester he continued: "It's been a long time coming. I never thought I'd get the opportunity to break the record.

"I could sense I was going to get a goal this evening."

Henderson joined Rochdale for his first spell in 2013 and spent seven years with the club before joining Salford in 2020 for a two-year spell with the Ammies.

He rejoined Rochdale in the summer after being released by Salford and has scored four times this season including three in his past six matches.

"Fortunately I got the opportunity to come back to the football club this summer and after a little bit of a slow start, I played the last four or five games and I've been scoring and had that feel good factor back," he continued.

"When I first came to the football club I had never played up front. You're going to do well to get 10-15 goals a season but you need to be incredibly consistent.

"I enjoy the pressure of scoring goals, it's probably the most difficult thing to do on a football pitch and I'm pretty comfortable having that pressure and holding myself accountable to put myself in the right position to score goals."