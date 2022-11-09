Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie suffered an ankle injury against Rotherham

Sheffield United have injury doubts over Oli McBurnie and John Fleck for Saturday's trip to Cardiff City.

Midfielder Fleck limped off after 20 minutes of Tuesday's 1-0 home defeat by Rotherham, and striker McBurnie finished the game limping.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said Fleck faces tests after he "felt his calf" and was replaced by James McAtee, also carrying an injury.

He added that McBurnie "rocked his ankle" and needs assessment.

"We're not blessed with options at the minute," said Heckingbottom. "People are carrying things. James McAtee came on carrying his injury, we didn't want to bring him on so early. Chris Basham is the same with his hip flexor."

The Blades have a growing list of injury problems, with Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Max Lowe, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies all out, although midfielder Tommy Doyle is expected to return for the trip to South Wales.

Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was taken off "unwell" in the second half but Heckingbottom does not feel there will be a problem, saying: "He's just ill and we didn't know until he had started."

Heckingbottom said the below-par performance, as the Blades lost at home to the Millers for the first time since 1980, was partly down to stretched resources.

He said: "There will be reasons why we appeared jaded and why a couple were playing out there but I don't want to (use them). We want to play with an energy and purpose about us. We tried and had a go, but it wasn't the same zip and energy."