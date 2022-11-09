Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Sands, Celtic, Maeda, Doak, Ramsay, Aberdeen, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
James Sands is Rangers' latest injury concern after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Sun)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Ryan Kent, who set up Malik Tillman's winner, and hopes the winger will gain confidence from his performance. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Van Bronckhorst says Wednesday's win over Hearts was "a big three points" following Sunday's loss to St Johnstone. (Sun)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson cited "time-wasting" at Ibrox and believes there should have been more than three added minutes. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou highlights Daizen Maeda's "immense" after the forward's goal against Motherwell proved to be the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory. (Record)
Postecoglou believes "there won't be many teams in Europe" that could boast Celtic's recent domestic form. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox lauded the performance of Dylan Levitt in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Courier - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was impressed with how his side never gave up as they secured a late 2-2 draw against St Mirren. (Courier - subscription required)
Ayrshire teen Ben Doak impressed off the bench and fellow Scot Calvin Ramsay started as Liverpool overcame Derby County on penalties in the EFL Cup. (Sun)
Scotland coach Steve Clarke expects John McGinn and Scott McTominay to get more first-team minutes at club level and has spoken to fellow midfielder Billy Gilmour about the challenge the youngster faces to get into the Brighton team. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales believes avenging their recent 4-0 loss to Dundee United when the sides meet again on Saturday will ensure the Dons go into the World Cup break on a high. (Record)
Dons manager Jim Goodwin believes clubs must accept they will be on the right and wrong end of handball calls now that VAR has been introduced to the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Lewis Stevenson backs Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson to get it right after five defeats in four games. (Record)
Hibs' form is not a reflection on Johnson, insists Stevenson.(Scotsman - subscription required)
George Harmon is eager to show onlookers why Ross County brought him to the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required)