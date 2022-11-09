Last updated on .From the section Scottish

James Sands is Rangers' latest injury concern after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Ryan Kent, who set up Malik Tillman's winner, and hopes the winger will gain confidence from his performance. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Van Bronckhorst says Wednesday's win over Hearts was "a big three points" following Sunday's loss to St Johnstone. (Sun) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson cited "time-wasting" at Ibrox and believes there should have been more than three added minutes. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou highlights Daizen Maeda's "immense" after the forward's goal against Motherwell proved to be the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory. (Record) external-link

Postecoglou believes "there won't be many teams in Europe" that could boast Celtic's recent domestic form. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox lauded the performance of Dylan Levitt in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was impressed with how his side never gave up as they secured a late 2-2 draw against St Mirren. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ayrshire teen Ben Doak impressed off the bench and fellow Scot Calvin Ramsay started as Liverpool overcame Derby County on penalties in the EFL Cup. (Sun) external-link

Scotland coach Steve Clarke expects John McGinn and Scott McTominay to get more first-team minutes at club level and has spoken to fellow midfielder Billy Gilmour about the challenge the youngster faces to get into the Brighton team. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales believes avenging their recent 4-0 loss to Dundee United when the sides meet again on Saturday will ensure the Dons go into the World Cup break on a high. (Record) external-link

Dons manager Jim Goodwin believes clubs must accept they will be on the right and wrong end of handball calls now that VAR has been introduced to the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Lewis Stevenson backs Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson to get it right after five defeats in four games. (Record) external-link

Hibs' form is not a reflection on Johnson, insists Stevenson.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link