Scotland were knocked out of the World Cup play-offs by Ireland

Scotland have "a lot of soul searching" to do during their preparations for the upcoming friendly double-header in Spain, says midfielder Erin Cuthbert.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side will play Panama on Saturday (18:00 GMT) before facing Venezuela on Monday (18:00) in their first matches since failing to qualify for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Scotland lost 1-0 to Ireland at Hampden but Chelsea's Cuthbert says that disappointment "has gone" and "you're only as good as your last game".

She added: "All the positives that have been made in the past year can't all be undone just because we haven't qualified.

"We all thought we were very close, but it's all about how you come back from your disappointments and this group has got to do a lot of soul searching.

"There is going to be a lot of that done this week and hopefully we can be in a better position come qualification next time."

Cuthbert stressed that strides have been made under the stewardship of Martinez Losa, acknowledging that "a couple of tough conversations" will be had amongst the squad this week.

"We have come up short, and some people can see that as a failing, as I did in the beginning," she said. "But if you try and see the positives in something, you'll find them and if you hold onto them and build on them, it can put you in a better position."

There are a few fresh faces in the camp, with Rangers winger Brogan Hay being given a first call-up and uncapped Hearts midfielder Rebecca McAllister recalled, while there is no sign of the likes of Jen Beattie and Lisa Evans.