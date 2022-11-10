Luke Harris (left) and Jordan James have enjoyed breakthrough seasons with Fulham and Birmingham City respectively

Teenage midfielders Luke Harris and Jordan James will travel to the World Cup as back-up players for Wales.

Fulham's Harris, 17, and Birmingham City's James, 18, were not included in Wales' official 26-man squad.

Both players earned first call-ups in September but neither has made a senior appearance for Wales yet.

They will not be able to play in the World Cup unless other players withdraw before the opening match against the United States on 21 November.

Instead, manager Robert Page is taking James and Jersey-born Harris with the squad to Qatar in order for them to gain experience of being in a major tournament environment.

"We got them in the last camp [in the Nations League in September] and we were really impressed with them," said Page.

"It's really important we've got one eye on the future. March [Euro 2024 qualifiers] comes around quickly and we've got to have one eye on that.

"As much as the World Cup is upon us, I want to expose Luke and JJ to the environment, get them training with them [senior players] and see how they conduct themselves.

"So in March or in the future when the senior boys decide they're not going to play for Wales anymore, it won't be too much of a culture shock and the change won't be so severe.

"I've been really impressed by the pair of them. They're not going to be in the 26 but for them to travel with the squad, see how they conduct themselves on and off the pitch, is going to be massive for us moving forward."