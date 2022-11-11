Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael Duffy returned to Derry City ahead of the 2022 season

FAI Cup final: Derry City v Shelbourne Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle

Derry City winger Michael Duffy says winning the FAI Cup with his hometown club would mean more than his two final triumphs with Dundalk.

Duffy, 28, returned to Derry ahead of the 2022 season after four trophy-filled years with Dundalk.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side face Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

"To come back here and win it with my home town, I think it would be something special with all my family and friends," said winger Duffy.

"It would definitely top it all off."

Duffy came through the academy at the Brandywell before a move to Celtic in 2015. He returned to the League of Ireland two years later with Dundalk and won two league titles, two FAI Cups and played in the Europa League group stages in 2020.

He made his second debut for Derry in April but sustained a fractured tibia, however he soon returned to help Derry to second place in the Premier Division and the Candystripes' first FAI Cup final since 2014.

Derry's last FAI Cup triumph came in 2012 when they beat St Patrick's Athletic after extra-time while Shelbourne's last final success was in 2000.

"There is a massive buzz around the town. Being from Derry you can see how excited the people are," added Duffy.

"I go into a shop and I'm getting tortured with questions. Everyone is going to the final, everyone is talking about the final. It's brilliant.

"You can enjoy the buzz now in the week leading up to the final. Enjoy it because it doesn't come around very often.

"It's great, but once it comes Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will be focused on the final. We're all ready and we'll be well prepared."

Derry City last won the FAI Cup in 2012

While Derry had a resurgent campaign under Higgins, Shelbourne, managed by former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff, finished in seventh place.

However, matches between the sides have been tight this season. Both teams have a win apiece and had to settle for a point in their most recent meeting at the Brandywell in October.

Derry and Shelbourne also ended the season with one win in their final five matches, and Duffy says that "form goes out the window in finals".

"It's just whoever shows up on the day. Whoever plays better on the day usually comes out on top," he added.

"We have to be confident. We know we can go down there and win it if we are at it on the day, but we know it is going to be very tough.

"I have to think like that, really. I can't wait, all the players can't wait and hopefully we come back up here with a trophy on Sunday."