Lionel Scaloni could be without some key players for Argentina in Qatar

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup.

This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar.

"We are talking to the clubs so that players who are not at 100% do not play their match," said Scaloni.

Argentina, one of the favourites, begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22

Mexico and Poland join them in Group C.

Some nations are already sweating on the fitness of key players, with South Korea's Son Heung-min and Senegal's Sadio Mane among those facing a race to be fit for Qatar.

Argentina will be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso due to a muscle injury suffered playing for his club Villarreal, while Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and Roma forward Paulo Dybala are doubts for Scaloni's squad.

Speaking to Argentine television from Qatar on Wednesday, Scaloni said: "We have been working to see if they can release them [the players], but it's difficult.

"There will be some players who, as a precaution, will not play the last few games, but we know that they are fine and that it is a decision thinking more about what's coming than anything else."

Sevilla's Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli chose not to play Alejandro Gomez and Marcos Acuna in Wednesday's La Liga match against Real Sociedad.