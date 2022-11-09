Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Roma 1.
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his fourth goal of the season as Roma drew with Sassuolo in Serie A.
Before Gareth Southgate naming his 26-man England squad for the World Cup on Thursday, substitute Abraham headed home in the second half to give the visitors the lead.
However, Andrea Pinamonti scored from close range to rescue a point for Sassuolo.
The draw leaves Jose Mourinho's Roma one point outside the top four.
Abraham became the highest-ever English scorer in Serie A last season as he finished with 17 goals, but he has struggled for form this term.
Prior to Wednesday's game, Mourinho suggested Abraham had possibly become distracted by thoughts of making the England World Cup squad.
