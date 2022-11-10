Mark Ellis scored a late equaliser as Torquay drew 3-3 with Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday - his first goal for the Gulls in almost 11 years

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he would like to extend the loan of experienced defender Mark Ellis.

The 34-year-old returned on an initial month-long deal from Barrow, having previously played at Plainmoor from 2007 to 2012.

With Ellis in defence the Gulls are unbeaten in their past three games, including a 2-2 draw with League One side Derby County in the FA Cup.

"He's been very important, people trust him," Johnson told BBC Sport.

"He shows how well he reads the game, that's the main thing for us.

"If you've got a centre-back that reads the game in the penalty area then generally he's heading it clear or he's getting there first.

"Of course we'd like him to stay, but he's also got a family that are up north so we're having to manage that as well, but we're not just going to let it drift, we're going to ask the question."

Ellis was part of the Torquay side that reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2011 and played in the 2012 League Two play-offs, when Torquay lost out in the semi-finals to Cheltenham.

"There were a few clubs who were interested in taking him, which he'd turned down previously because he wanted to be somewhere that was comfortable for him," Johnson said.

"We had a chat with him and we managed to win the day and Barrow were happy, as he wasn't playing there, for us to take him.

"Now we've just got to carry on the talks and see if we can keep him for longer."