Conor Grant was forced off midway through the first half at Grimsby

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Conor Grant could be out for between three and four months after tearing his thigh muscle in the FA Cup loss to Grimsby Town.

The 27-year-old only returned in September after summer surgery on his groin but is now waiting to see if he needs an operation on his new injury having played nine times this season.

"He's going to probably need surgery on it," said manager Steven Schumacher.

"That's going to mean 12 to 16 weeks," he added to BBC Radio Devon.

The former Everton youngster has played 135 games for the Pilgrims since joining from the Premier League side in the summer of 2018, with his current deal running out in June.

"It's one of those things that you can't really dwell on, once you get that sort of diagnosis you've got to focus on your rehab and your recovery as best you can," Schumacher added.

"It's a blow to him as he's only just got back after an operation in the summer on his groin.

"It's part and parcel of being a footballer sometimes, it throws curveballs at you and you've got to deal with them."

Meanwhile summer signing Mickel Miller is returning to training after injuring his thigh late in pre-season.

The 26-year-old has yet to make his competitive debut for the Pilgrims after leaving Rotherham United.

"Next week is full contact for him," Schumacher added.

"A full week of training and fingers crossed he gets through that and then we've got a Papa Johns' game coming up soon, and touch wood all going well he might get a few minutes in that game."