Brighton striker Ferguson recently turned 18

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and Stoke City midfielder Will Smallbone have been handed their first Republic of Ireland call-ups.

The pair make the step up to the senior panel from the Under 21s for the friendly double-header at home to Norway and away to Malta.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan returns after injury and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is named.

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath is recalled by boss Stephen Kenny.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales and Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane also come into the squad for what will be the Republic's last two outings of 2022.

Kenny's men play Norway in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Thursday 17 November before travelling to Ta'Quli to take on Malta three days later.

Goalkeepers: Kelleher (Liverpool), Bazunu (Southampton), Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Egan (Sheffield United), O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), McClean (Wigan Athletic), Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Cullen (Burnley), Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Browne (Preston North End), Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Obafemi (Swansea City), Robinson (Cardiff City), Hogan (Birmingham City), Ogbene (Rotherham United), Keane (Wigan Athletic), Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), O'Dowda (Cardiff City).