Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Rangers (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

St Mirren's Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature against Rangers despite the centre-half coming off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness.

Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus missed that game with with a dead leg but will be involved in some capacity.

Rangers' top scorer, Antonio Colak, will miss the trip to Paisley with a minor muscle problem, but midfielder Ryan Jack returns after recovering from a calf injury.

Winger Fashion Sakala misses out for a second game running and joins Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence on the sidelines.

Did you know? St Mirren have lost each of their past 13 top-flight league matches against Rangers by an aggregate score of 2-33, last winning a league meeting of the sides in 2011.

Celtic v Ross County (15:00)

Premiership leaders Celtic have no fresh injury worries, but captain Callum McGregor and fellow midfielder James McCarthy miss out again.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin misses out for a second game running having joined Ross Callachan, Ben Paton, Ben Purrington, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel on the sidelines.

Did you know? Celtic have won 13 of their past 14 league matches against Ross County, who have never won at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Heart centre-half Craig Halkett is nearing full fitness but is unlikely to be rushed back for the last game before the World Cup break.

Midfielder Jorge Grant serves the second game of his two-match suspension, while Peter Haring, Stephen Kingsley, Stephen Humphrys, Gary Mackay-Steven, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce remain sidelined by injury.

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George is unlikely to feature as he has been carrying a knock in recent games.

Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in their past 11 top-flight home games against Livingston, but Livi beat the Tynecastle side in West Lothian earlier this season.

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Kilmarnock have several doubts, but manager Derek McInnes is hopeful that on-loan Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu will shake off a hamstring issue.

However, loan forward Christian Doidge cannot face his parent club and fellow striker Kyle Lafferty serves the fifth game of a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.

Calum Waters, Ben Chrisene and Scott Robinson all remain on the sidelines.

Hibernian wide man Demetri Mitchell will be assessed after coming off in the first-half of Tuesday's defeat by Ross County with fitness/calf issues.

Australia winger Martin Boyle is off to Doha ahead of the World Cup to work on his fitness, while Lewis Miller, Harry McKirdy, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Kevin Nisbet, Momo Bojang and Aiden McGeady remain out.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost each of their past five Scottish Premiership games against Hibernian, who have lost two league games in a row.

St Johnstone v Motherwell

St Johnstone forward Stevie May will return for the visit of Motherwell after missing the midweek draw with St Mirren because of a sickness bug.

Alex Mitchell begins a two-match ban after being sent off in Paisley, fellow defender Callum Booth is likely to have to wait until after the mid-season break to make his comeback from injury, while Chris Kane, Murray Davidson and Cammy MacPherson remain out.

Motherwell have a number of fitness concerns with defender Bevis Mugabi set to miss out with a painful knee injury and striker Kevin van Veen, winger Stuart McKinstry and midfielder Ross Tierney all picking up knocks during the midweek defeat by Celtic.

Centre-half Sondre Solholm has been playing through the pain barrier.

Meanwhile, right-back Paul McGinn, who damaged his knee in the previous game, is likely to continue on the sidelines along with Joe Efford, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll.

Did you know? St Johnstone have won both of their past two league meetings with Motherwell, who have only enjoyed two wins in their past six top-flight trips to Perth.

Aberdeen v Dundee United (18:00)

Aberdeen will make a late decision on wide man Jonny Hayes, who is very close to fitness following a groin injury but will not be rushed back unless 100%.

Callum Roberts and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.

Dundee United are set to be without former Aberdeen defender Charlie Mulgrew, who is close to fitness following a thigh injury but is unlikely to be risked before the mid-season break.

Did you know? Aberdeen have lost just one of their past 13 home league matches versus Dundee United but the Dons lost the sides' first meeting of the season 4-0.

