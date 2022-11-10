Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Midfielder Mario Gotze has been named in Germany's World Cup squad after a five-year absence.

Goetze, 30, who scored the wining goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has not played for Germany since a friendly against France in November 2017.

Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller will be playing in their fourth World Cup.

Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old striker, is also included.

Moukoko and Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug, who has scored 10 goals in 13 Bundesliga games this season, have both been called up for the first time.

Defender Mats Hummel, who played at the last two tournaments, has been left out by manager Hansi Flick, while Dortmund captain Marco Reus misses out on another World Cup with an ankle injury.

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, formerly of Chelsea, is also out after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month that will keep him out until 2023.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz are included in the squad, along with West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer and Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Germany kick off their World Cup campaign against Japan on 23 November before facing Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.

They are set to play a warm-up game against Oman on 16 November.

Germany

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich),

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas FullKrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)