Scottish Gossip: Porteous, Stoke, Celtic, Jota, Rangers, Hearts, Haring
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is a transfer target for Stoke City.(Express)
Hibs head coach Lee Johnson defends Porteous' Scotland call-up but admits the defender's standards have slipped of late. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Johnson will be without seven players against Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Celtic are to seek clarification from the Scottish FA after a VAR decision resulted in a Jota goal being ruled out for offside in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Motherwell. (Sun)
Reports indicate a camera at an alternative angle missed the Jota incident. (Mail via Record)
Jota has missed out on Portugal's World Cup squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Manager Ange Postecoglou can lead Celtic to a European trophy, says former boss Martin O'Neill. (Sun)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says the club must now back manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with money after keeping faith with the Dutchman. (Record)
Sean Dyche, who has been linked with Rangers should Van Bronckhorst leave the club, believes he can return to Premier League management in England but would like to take in an Old Firm game. (Talksport via Express)
Left-back Borna Barisic suggests the seven-point gap between Rangers and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic is not insurmountable. (Record)
Former referee Steve Conroy says the decision not to award a penalty for handball against Rangers defender Ben Davies in the Ibrox side's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian was the correct one. (Express)
Robert Snodgrass says Hearts showed no fear against Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
The extended absence of Peter Haring at Hearts is down to recurring concussion problems, which the Tynecastle club are treating with extreme caution. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has emerged as a candidate for the new managerial vacancy at Luton Town. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes former Pittodrie right-back Calvin Ramsay has what it takes to become a Liverpool regular. (Express)
And Goodwin believes Ramsay can make his mark with Scotland too. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes admits the Rugby Park side's away form is not good enough. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon is delighted to be back among the celebrations with the Perth side after a recent bout of illness. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes to return from the World Cup break with a fully fit squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Scottish referee Bobby Madden will officiate Saturday's meeting of former Celtic captain Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town and ex-Rangers midfielder Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers. (Sun)