Leam Richardson: Wigan Athletic sack manager after poor run of form

Leam Richardson
Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Coventry proved to be Leam Richardson's final game in charge of Wigan

Wigan Athletic have sacked manager Leam Richardson after they lost six of their past seven games to fall into the Championship relegation zone.

The 42-year-old led the Latics to the League One title last season in his first full season in charge.

Richardson, who had only signed a new three-year deal on 25 October, initially joined the club as assistant to Paul Cook in the summer of 2017.

Assistant Rob Kelly has been placed in caretaker charge.

Richardson took over on a temporary basis in November 2020 after John Sheridan left with the club in administration and struggling at the bottom of League One.

He guided the club to safety with a strong finish to the season and new owners Phoenix 2021 Limited appointed him on a permanent basis in April 2021.

They missed two chances to seal automatic promotion last season before ultimately claiming the title on the final day with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

A win over Blackburn on 12 October moved them to within two points of the Championship play-offs places this season but they have taken just one point from the subsequent seven matches and lost 2-0 at Coventry on Tuesday.

They are two points behind 21st-placed Blackpool, who visit the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Wigan thank 'much-loved' Richardson

Richardson's most vital involvement last season came away from the pitch.

He was credited with helping to save the life of striker Charlie Wyke in November after he had a cardiac arrest in training - beginning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) process before club doctor Jonathan Tobin took over.

The Latics said in a statement that the former Accrington boss would "always be held in high regard by fans".

"Leam will be fondly remembered as one of the most significant managers in the club's 90-year history," they said.

"However, having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team's status as a Championship club, the board have made the decision to make a change.

"The club would like to place on record it's thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

"A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW."

Analysis - 'What next after bold move?'

Mike Minay - BBC Radio Manchester sport reporter

This is a bold move by the owner who just 16 days ago appeared to back the manager who kept the club in League One during a year of administration before winning promotion the season after.

Leam Richardson had moulded the squad in his vision and had a group of players that knew him and his style. Now it's down to someone else to take over the task, get to know that squad and get them out of the relegation fight.

Who could replace him? A quick scan through the managerial market - you have a young manager such as Rob Edwards who was given a short opportunity by Watford recently. Dean Holden lives in the local area and has experience at Championship level with Bristol City.

There'd be some bigger names that might be tempted - Steve Bruce to his former club maybe? Although his recent stint at this level didn't go well with West Brom.

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:19

    Bad decision.. Need investment to add depth to the squad to maintain championship football... Will struggle to find a better coach...

  • Comment posted by al, today at 11:19

    This has got Stevie G’s name all over it

  • Comment posted by al, today at 11:17

    Joke

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 11:16

    DESERVE to go down and become extinct, sorry about the fans and the club but these sxxxxxeads who just sack at a drop deserve all they get, so really i shouldn't be condemming the club, but i will get banned if i say i would love to happen to the owners

  • Comment posted by coywm, today at 11:16

    Pie eaters can take Ian Evatt and we'll gladly have Richardson .

  • Comment posted by Michael D, today at 11:12

    Saw Wigan play at Sunderland recently and they were as good as any other team we have played-whatever the result. Seems very hasty to me but their fans will know best. Clearly the author of this piece has a sense of humour suggesting Steve Bruce as a possible replacement.

  • Comment posted by Knackered players, today at 11:10

    Looks a bit mickey mouse to me

  • Comment posted by Riley Roo, today at 11:08

    Crazy decision by another owner who fails to understand football

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:07

    Leam Richardson is a very decent manager with a good technical and tactical philosophy. The problem he has is Wigan have not invested in Championship level players and have mostly a group of players that are at best League One standard. The Championship is hugely competitive and if you dont have a decent squad then you are done for.

  • Comment posted by walgarthjohn, today at 11:07

    Been a wigan fan for over 50 years. But this as to one of the most crazy decisions this club as made and we have made a few. Over the years. Not the sacking him but giving him a 3;year contract last week. Now the fools will be paying three years wages. Unbelievable

  • Comment posted by Fanshawe Smythe, today at 11:03

    16 Days Ago, he was the right enough manager to give him a three year contract. How are these people passing fit and proper persons tests to run clubs and should it not be a continual process of monitoring, even if they do pass?

    This is how clubs are struggling to survive. He will be let go with a payoff.

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 11:01

    Stackable offense for spelling Liam as Leam....

  • Comment posted by WatfordFcRob, today at 10:59

    Would love to see Edwards given another chance to manage in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 10:58

    Steve Bruce seems obvious choice as new manager

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 11:00

      U21192826 replied:
      Well ye know....

  • Comment posted by Golfer62, today at 10:56

    Poorly run club if offer extension to contract then sack him. CEO, finance director and board should all attend a meeting with the FA to explain this one. It looks strange as they are throwing money away as they will have to pay him off. Something not right.....

    • Reply posted by 4622steve, today at 11:02

      4622steve replied:
      “You don’t know what you’re doing” springs to mind.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 10:56

    Wigan are going to have serious competition for Steve Bruce, The most sought after manager in football.

    They must swoop fast.

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 11:01

      U21192826 replied:
      Well ye know....

  • Comment posted by WHU Walthamstow, today at 10:54

    Always had a liking for Wigan Athletic. Hope whoever comes in steers you to safety.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 10:51

    Ridiculous decision - the Championship is so tight this season that a couple of wins and you're not far off the play-offs. The margins are very fine and for what he achieved last season he deserved more.

  • Comment posted by PandaGook, today at 10:51

    Shocking this. What a cracking job he has done. With better backing you easily capable of mid table. Safc fan

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 10:49

    You have ask who's in charge, he only signed a new 3 year contract two weeks ago, so I guess he now gets three year salary as a pay off

