Rhiannon Roberts gave Wales the lead in their World Cup play-off final in Zurich

International friendly: Wales v Finland Venue: Pinatar Arena, Spain Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Streamed live on BBC Sport online and app, updates on BBC Radio Wales

Defender Rhiannon Roberts says she and her Wales team mates are still heartbroken from their World Cup play-off final defeat.

Switzerland scored in extra time to end Wales' hopes of qualifying for a first major tournament.

"I do not think I have ever felt heartbreak before, it hit us all really hard," said Roberts.

"We went back to training with our clubs two days later with players who had qualified, it was quite difficult."

But the 32-year-old Liverpool defender insists they have to take the positives from their first campaign under manager Gemma Grainger.

"This is the furthest that we have ever got before, we created history and it was an amazing journey to go on," Roberts told BBC Sport Wales.

"It feels like it is within touching distance now and hopefully the feelings will bottle up and we can use that to our advantage for the next campaign."

Wales will play their final international of 2022 when they take on Finland at Spain's Pinatar Arena on Saturday.

Rhiannon Roberts and Helen Ward console each other in defeat

After their disappointment in Zurich last month, Roberts said part of her wished the next qualifying campaign would come sooner than next September.

"I had to take some sleeping tablets because the [Switzerland] goal was replaying in my mind over and over again for the first four days that I got home. It was really difficult and you just want to go 'okay, let's get rid of that and start the new campaign'.

"But actually once you have reflected, it gives us a good bit of time now to re-group and work on things that we need to work on - pick the right friendlies, the right nations, the right rankings and build the foundations rather than going straight back in."

Some senior players had hinted that 2023 World Cup campaign would be their last, with Robert's camp room mate Helen Ward admitting it would be a "challenge" to continue at 36.

But Roberts said she is doing everything to keep Ward on board.

"Don't worry, I am keeping her onside," she said.

"Helen is great, she is the best room mate I could ever have. I am always telling people how she is the top goal scorer for Wales.

"She lives down in London and I live up north, I speak to her more than my husband, we voice note each other every day... we share everything me and Hels."

Spain's Pinatar Arena has become a home away from home for Wales, they played there in the Pinatar Cup in February before returning in May to take on New Zealand in an international challenge match.

Roberts said, while they love their training base in the Vale, "opening up the curtains in the morning and seeing a bit of sun is quite refreshing" and puts them in a "good mental state for the day".

She added this camp has a more relaxed atmosphere and while they are all focussed on going out with a bang against Finland, it gives them a chance to "relax and reflect" and spend time together after what has been a history-making year for the team.