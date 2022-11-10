Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Bronze won her 100th England cap against the Czech Republic in October

England defenders Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood have been ruled out of Friday's friendly against Japan.

Bronze is isolating at the team hotel after testing positive for Covid, while Greenwood sustained a minor injury on Manchester City duty on Sunday.

England are also without captain Leah Williamson and forwards Fran Kirby and Lauren Hemp for the game in Murcia.

"It's not the World Cup yet. It's still preparation and it's good to see other players too," said boss Sarina Wiegman.

"It gives the opportunity to other players to play and to be part of the team, and for us the opportunity to see where they are at and how they compete with the players who have been in the team for a long time."

Wiegman said she is hopeful Greenwood will be fit for Tuesday's friendly against Norway, while Bronze will return to the squad after she tests negative.

The uncapped trio of Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier, Brighton winger Katie Robinson and Everton's on-loan forward Jess Park are among those who could feature in Spain on Friday.

"Some players are knocking on the door," said Wiegman.

"It gives us lots of information, these two games - where players are at, players who haven't played that much yet or haven't been with the squad, which is good ahead of the World Cup."

The World Cup gets under way in July next year in New Zealand and Australia, where England have been drawn in a group with China, Denmark and a play-off winner.

The Lionesses extended their unbeaten run under Wiegman to 24 matches by beating world champions the United States and drawing with the Czech Republic last month.

Japan beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

"Japan are technically unbelievable," said England midfielder Georgia Stanway. "They're almost like Spain in the way they pop the ball, and they way they move. Potentially, we might have the upper hand physically.

"It's going to be a very exciting game - another tough opposition."

Stanway left Manchester City for Bayern Munich after England's Euro 2022 triumph.

"The demand of games at Bayern is a little bit more," she said. "I've not competed in the Champions League for a few years, so it's nice to do that, but the demand on the pitch is a lot higher.

"A game every three days - I feel like I'm back at the Euros, I'm back in tournament mode, but that's what you play for."