Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby boss Paul Warne says he was struck by Jurgen Klopp's height

Derby County boss Paul Warne admits he was "starstruck" by Jurgen Klopp and distracted by the Liverpool manager's smile as he shared advice after the Reds ended the Rams' Carabao Cup run.

League One Derby held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw before going out 3-2 on penalties at Anfield.

After the shootout, Klopp and Warne met on the pitch to speak.

"He's gone straight to the top of my favourite Premier League managers," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I'm a little bit starstruck. Why wouldn't you be? It's Jurgen Klopp.

"Firstly, what a guy. I couldn't stop looking at his teeth - they are amazing.

"Also, he is massive. I was thinking, 'I hope my wife and daughter aren't watching this because they will say look at little dad'.

"He was really nice and was asking me about how it is managing Derby and the difference with my previous club. He was saying about Germany when he left for Dortmund and how it was different for many different reasons.

"He asked what I was finding difficult and I'm saying 'they are not my group yet' - I know they are, but I still want them to press and be athletic and he said that takes time. It was a good chat.

"He also said come in for a drink after. In the Premier League the European managers don't really do that, but he read about Pep [Guardiola] not inviting us and he kindly said come in."

'Clean-sheet boost for the Rams'

It was only the third time Klopp had seen his Liverpool side kept scoreless at Anfield in 2022, with Inter Milan doing so in the Champions League last season after Arsenal did the same in the Premier League.

While Klopp opted to start with what was a reserve outfit, which included 20-year-old debutant Layton Stewart, he did turn to Brazilian Roberto Firmino, Uruguay's Darwin Nunez or Harvey Elliott in the second half.

"When Jurgen started cheating and putting his subs on at 65 minutes we were sort of getting a little bit weaker and they were getting stronger," Warne added.

"They are good players - the elite of the elite of the elite.

"Tonight was the culmination of a few weeks where I've seen pockets of really good play, and tonight I was really pleased with how hard we were to break down.

"I'm really pleased with the clean-sheet, if gives the backline a real boost."