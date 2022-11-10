Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

In the past few years, the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic players in an England team for a major tournament has decreased from six in 2007 to two mixed-heritage players at the 2019 World Cup

England manager Sarina Wiegman says "we need to do more" to improve diversity in English women's football.

In the Euro 2022 squad, there were only three mixed-heritage players: Jess Carter, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes.

"I do think we need to do more, to give access to anyone who wants to play football," said Wiegman.

It comes after England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead drew criticism for saying the makeup of the team's roster was "coincidental".

It is estimated that the proportion of players black, Asian and minority ethnic players in the Women's Super League is between 10-15% - compared with about 33% in the Premier League.

When asked if English football has a diversity problem, Wiegman said: "I would love to see more black players in the team, if that's what you're getting at?

"For me, with the senior squad, the whole process was done before that. I pick the best players and whoever that is, I'll pick the best players to perform."

She added: "We know that the team has backed that every girl should have access to football. I think it should also cover every boy, every girl and whatever skin colour you have, they need to have access to football. We really have to work on that and the FA want to."

The Football Association recently launched its Discover My Talent programme external-link aimed at improving accessibility to football, which the governing body hopes will improve diversity.

Arsenal and England's Lotte Wubben-Moy has used her social media platforms to speak out about the lack of diversity in women's football before.

"Now, the players have a voice," added Wiegman.

"We have so many powerful personalities and players in our team and they're using their voice to address these things. I think it's really good."

However, team-mate Mead received criticism from some social media users for her answer to a question on the diversity of the England team in an interview with the Guardian.

When asked why there are so few black players in England's squad external-link , the Ballon D'Or runner-up and BBC Women's Footballer of the Year said: "I think it's completely coincidental."

She added: "We put out our best 11 and you don't think of anyone's race or anything like that. I think that's more an outsider's perspective."