Maddison made his sole England appearance in 2019 in a 7-0 win over Montenegro

James Maddison's time as England's forgotten man ended when it mattered most, his prolonged outstanding form jogging the memory of manager Gareth Southgate just in time for inclusion in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old Leicester City midfielder played his only 34 minutes of senior international football against Montenegro back in the pre-pandemic days of November 2019.

Since then, nothing - and it appeared even Maddison himself was braced for the disappointment of World Cup omission.

Yet just like much of his outstanding work in Leicester's midfield this season, Maddison has timed his run perfectly - and the biggest question surrounding Southgate's squad announcement was answered with his inclusion.

Seeing Maddison's name on Southgate's list was, when it came, arguably a bigger surprise than had he been left out given he has been ignored for so long and has seen others, such as Manchester City's Phil Foden and Jack Grealish and Chelsea's Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, get into a squad bolstered by the development and maturity of Borussia Dortmund's brilliant Jude Bellingham.

It will be a source of delight for his many admirers that Maddison is on the plane, this effervescent character earning his place in the purest way possible - by sheer weight of performances and sustained quality.

Maddison is also a beneficiary, along with Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, of the unique timing of this World Cup. Had it been held in summer it is unlikely they would have been included, the later staging of the showpiece giving them the chance to build a body of work in the early stages of the season before the enforced break.

It is clear Maddison still faces a fight to win a starting place but Southgate acknowledges he will bring something of an "X Factor" to England's squad with his ability at set-pieces and his eye for the game-changing moment.

Midfielder Maddison (left) was selected alongside Man City's Jack Grealish (right)

The England manager said: "James Maddison has earned the right. We think he can give us something different. He is playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country."

Southgate had decisions to make elsewhere and demonstrated the loyalty that has become his hallmark with the selection of one of the stars of England's run to the Euro 2020 final, Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips had an injury troubled final season at Leeds United and has fared little better since his £45m summer move to Manchester City. He has only just recovered from shoulder surgery and his contribution so far this season has been four appearances with a grand total of 54 minutes' playing time.

Southgate himself admitted: "We haven't got much cover in that area. We feel it's a risk worth taking."

There was a debate around the selection of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, given Southgate's apparent reluctance to utilise him, but the injury to Chelsea's Reece James cleared up that argument - and while he is very unlikely to start, his natural ability could prove vital, especially as another right-sided defender, Manchester City's Kyle Walker, is recovering from groin surgery.

Arsenal's Ben White is another winner, rewarded for his outstanding season so far allied to his versatility in an England defence that has suspicions of a soft centre.

Southgate, as expected, keeps faith with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire despite his error-strewn display in the 3-3 Wembley draw with Germany in September and poor form at club level that saw him dropped by manager Erik ten Hag.

Everton's Conor Coady retains his place and Tottenham's Eric Dier is included but this still looks an area of vulnerability for England. AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi both miss out.

While his selection means delight for Maddison, there is more disappointment for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, who misses out once more after suffering a similar fate at the last Euros.

Chelsea's 22-year-old Gallagher,who has four full England caps, is a surprise inclusion but created a good impression on Southgate previously. He has figured in 17 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season with unflattering statistics of only one goal and one assist but this huge act of faith from Southgate will have this talented youngster determined to make a repayment should he get the call in Qatar.

Southgate wants to take England and the country on another journey.

Southgate said: "He is fantastic at pressing the ball. I think there are going to be moments in games where we are going to have to use different attributes. We feel he can be that sort of player. He isn't experienced but he is a goal threat."

Marcus Rashford's signs of rejuvenation at Manchester United earn him a place among the forwards but the major attacking call is the selection of Newcastle's Wilson as the natural deputy for captain Harry Kane.

Wilson, at 30 and with four senior England appearances, has undoubted quality but his chequered injury record has been a concern. Southgate seems assured on this score and his form is not in question as he has played a pivotal role in Newcastle's rise to third place in the Premier League under Eddie Howe.

It means disappointment for Brentford's Ivan Toney, included but mystifyingly unused for the Uefa Nations League games away to Italy and at home to Germany in September, as well as Roma's Tammy Abraham.

Southgate is admirer of Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and saw him score in the win against Crystal Palace recently, but he has barely played in the past 12 months and was not a serious contender, his fragility confirmed by the hamstring injury suffered in the loss to Leicester City and the subsequent revelation that he also has a dislocated shoulder.

Is this an England squad that can win the World Cup?

Kane scored scored his 51st England goal for during a 3-3 draw with Germany in the Nations League

They will be among those mentioned in dispatches but there are real questions over whether they can go as far as they did in Russia in 2018, when a surprise run to the semi-final ended with defeat by Croatia after extra time in Moscow.

There is plenty of quality in the midfield and attacking areas, but once again there will be huge reliance on captain Kane, who will have his sights on beating Wayne Rooney's England record of 53 goals in Qatar as he currently stands on 51 goals from 75 appearances.

England's weaknesses will be found in defence, where Maguire will need to show the form that made him a stand-out at the World Cup in 2018 and Euro 2020 rather than the hapless figure he has cut on so many occasions since with Manchester United.

The big talking point is the Maddison pick, an operator of genuine quality who falls into the time-honoured category of "bolter" - the player who makes the late surge into the squad off the back of outstanding form in the weeks before the tournament - and he will carry the hopes of the many supporters who have championed his cause.