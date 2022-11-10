Daryl Dike suffered his original hamstring appearance in only his second appearance for West Bromwich Albion.

Everything has come in threes for Daryl Dike in his 10 nightmare months with West Bromwich Albion.

He has now worked under three different managers, had three separate injuries and has figured in just three matches.

Since making his £7m New Year's Day 2022 move from US Major League side Orlando City, the United States international has managed just 109 minutes of playing time.

It has cost Dike any chance of playing at the World Cup in Qatar, but Albion are hoping his year of injury hell might have come to an end.

A substitute appearance debut under then boss Valerien Ismael at QPR in January, followed by a first start against Peterborough, when he lasted just 53 minutes before suffering a hamstring injury, followed by a knee problem that ruled him out for the season in March.

Then came a late substitute appearance under Steve Bruce at Middlesbrough on the opening weekend of this season, only for Dike to then sustain a "substantial" tear to his thigh in training.

But new Albion boss Carlos Corberan is confident that Dike is at last close to a first-team return, possibly even soon enough to play a small part in Saturday's home game with Stoke City.

'We have to follow specific protocol'

"This is one decision we need to make," Corberan told BBC Radio WM. "He is one player where we have to follow specific protocol, to try and avoid injuries, because we know he hasn't played many games since he signed for the club."

Dike played 45 minutes in Monday's Premier League 2 reserve team clash with Nottingham Forest, scoring from the penalty spot in the Baggies' 5-1 defeat.

And, of the four main occupants of the Albion treatment room - fellow striker Karlan Grant (ankle), and defenders Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (knee) - Corberan rates Dike as the soonest to be available for selection.

"He has had a good reaction after the game Monday, in terms of the physicality, and we will see on Friday if he can train, or if we understand that it's better if we keep his levels."

Dike's nine goals in 13 starts on loan from Orlando helped Ismael's Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in 2021 - he averaged better than a goal every other game in Major League - and he has even scored three times in eight international appearances.

His hopes of getting fit enough in time to make the US World Cup squad, however, have gone.

But he still has time to have an effect this season for Albion, who still sit in the Championship relegation zone in 22nd, having scored just 22 goals in 19 games this season.

"He's one player we are going to manage well, however we can," added Corberan. "It will allow us to increase his performance, especially his physical performance, without putting at risk his continuity and avoiding any kind of injury."

Carlos Corberan was talking to BBC Radio WM's Rob Gurney.