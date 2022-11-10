Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kevin Nicholson won two and lost two of his four League One games in caretaker charge of Exeter City

Kevin Nicholson has been promoted to assistant manager at Exeter City.

The 42-year-old will be Gary Caldwell's number two after a spell as caretaker manager before the ex-Scotland defender took over as manager last month.

Nicholson, who is a former Torquay United manager, had been an academy coach at Exeter and represented Torquay and Notts County as a player.

Caldwell has also brought in ex-Wigan player David Perkins as a first-team coach at the League One club.

Former Exeter boss Matt Taylor took assistant Wayne Carlisle and first-team coach Jon Hill with him when he left to take on the vacant role at Rotherham United last month.

"Since I came to the club he's been really helpful, really honest, when I've asked him questions there's been a real honesty to his answers," Caldwell said of Nicholson to BBC Sport.

"He's not told me just what I want to hear, he's told me what he feels, and that is really important moving forward.

"In terms of working together, we all have our ways as coaches in how we see things, but in terms of how we've been on the grass it's been pretty seamless."

David Perkins' last EFL club was Tranmere Rovers, who he joined in January 2019

Perkins was Caldwell's first signing when he was Wigan manager in 2015, having played at a host of clubs including Morecambe, Blackpool, Rochdale, Barnsley and Colchester.

The 40-year-old had been coaching at Blackpool's academy and at non-league side AFC Fylde.

"He's a fantastic person first and foremost," Caldwell said.

"He turned out to be player of the year in the year we won promotion and was an unbelievable influence in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"He's at the beginning of his coaching journey, but he's going to be a fantastic ally for me and somebody I can trust.

"He'll be great in amongst the lads in terms of the spirit and character that he is."