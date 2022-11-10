Steven Schumacher led Argyle to wins over Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday, Accrington, Milton Keynes Dons, Shrewsbury Town and Devon rivals Exeter City last month

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has become the first man to win back-to-back League One manager of the month awards since 2018.

The 40-year-old guided his side to six wins and a draw from their seven league games in October as Argyle opened up a four-point gap at the top of the table.

It followed three wins and a draw in September, with the Pilgrims last losing a league game in August.

Paul Cook last won back-to-back awards with Wigan in March and April 2018.

Schumacher is just the 10th manager to win back-to-back awards since the start of the 2004-05 season, when the old Second Division was renamed League One - Dennis Wise being the first when he was Leeds United boss in August and September 2007.

Charlton Athletic manager Chris Powell won the award three times in four months between November 2011 and February 2012.

"It's been another good month, in October we picked up some real good wins, had to fight really hard to get a point at Bristol Rovers and it was a real pleasing month," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"To go through it without getting beaten in the league is fantastic and we're delighted that we're sitting where we are at the top of division, and I'm made up to get the accolade."

It is the third time he has won the award since April last year, with the club also picking up the League One player of the month award last month thanks to Morgan Whittaker, as well as seeing Bali Mumba named the EFL's young player of the month in September.

"People who are getting these awards, be they the players or the manager of the month, you're getting recognised for good work that you do," Schumacher added.

"You don't get nominated if you're in a poor run of form, so it's a good habit to have and helpfully I can get a few more for the window ledge."