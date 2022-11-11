Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The VAR offside line drawn for Jota's disallowed Celtic goal at Fir Park looked like it was "drawn by a child", says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd, who thinks the new technology is a hindrance for officials. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou has managed to perform "a terrific juggling act" rotating his Celtic squad through a hectic period of the season, says former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers winger Scott Wright says "honest conversations" in the dressing room enable the squad to block out the noise around the club. (Herald) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has thanked former Ibrox mentor Dick Advocaat for his backing, saying he still talks with his old boss. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs striker Elias Melkersen opens up on his concussion horror that left the Norwegian with no memory of the previous week. (Daily Record) external-link

Leading scorer Bojan Miovski will remain on penalty duties for Aberdeen despite his recent spot-kick miss, manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed. (Press & Journal) external-link

The selection of Hearts' three Australian players for the World Cup reflects well on the club and on Scottish football, according to the right-back Michael Smith. (Scotsman) external-link