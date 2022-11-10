England v Iran: Select your England team for World Cup opener
England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was rewarded for his fine form in the Premier League with a first call-up in three years.
Arsenal defender Ben White, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson were also included.
But who would you name in the starting line-up to face Iran on 21 November?
Choose your England XI below and share with your friends using #bbcfootball.
