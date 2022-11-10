Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City and Rangers featured in this season's Champions League

Scotland will again have two teams in next season's Women's Champions League.

The SWPL1 champions will enter the champions path in round one, while the runners-up will go in the first round of the league path.

Rangers and Glasgow City featured in the competition this season, with City beaten in round one and Rangers reaching the second round.

The first-round matches take place in September, four months after the SWPL season ends.

Reigning champions Rangers currently lead the standings in SWPL1, ahead of City on goal difference.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "This is positive news for the SWPL and the whole of the girls and women's game. Both Glasgow City and Rangers were exemplary representatives of Scotland, and the SWPL, in this year's Uefa Women's Champions League competition.

"I know both were disappointed not to reach the group stage (last 16) and I'm sure both clubs, amongst a number of other SWPL sides, will be desperate for the opportunity to compete again next season in Europe's premier competition."