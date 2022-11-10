Close menu

Carabao Cup draw: Manchester City to host holders Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Liverpool celebrate Carabao Cup victory
Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in last year's Carabao Cup final

Eight-time winners Manchester City will host holders Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Gillingham, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face Wolves at Molineux in what will be Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge of the Premier League side.

Manchester United host Vincent Kompany's Burnley after beating Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round.

The matches will be played in the week commencing 19 December.

Reigning Premier League champions City, who have won the trophy six times in the last eight seasons, knocked Chelsea out with a comfortable victory on Wednesday while Liverpool beat Derby on penalties.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle will take on his former side Bournemouth in the second of two all-Premier League ties while Southampton and Brighton will face League One opponents Lincoln City and Charlton, respectively.

The matches will take plays just days after the World Cup final in Qatar, before the Premier League returns on Boxing Day.

Full draw:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:08

    Once again City get an easy tie!
    Sorry couldn't resist it!

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 23:12

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Oh Spin Doctor, how do you come up with stuff like this?

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 23:11

    Ok, i'm not saying the draw was rigged. Because that would be a baseless accusation. And i'm sure Peter Schmeichel and Dion Dublin are better than that.

    But why are they doing the draw out of glass bowl which you can see the numbers through? Surely for the integrity of the draw, they should make it impossible to be rigged. Rather than relying on the goodwill of the people picking out the balls?

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 23:14

      SamB replied:
      I'm sure down the years, some of them have had a peak through the glass before picking the ball out. Why not have an opaque bag?

      Or do what the Champions League do where you have to unscrew the ball to reveal the name?

  • Comment posted by Leewood1988, today at 23:01

    Man city's first team vs Liverpool reserves then probably

    • Reply posted by Arken, today at 23:03

      Arken replied:
      Does it matter who Liverpool put out?
      As long as one of them is Kelleher!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 23:00

    Would have preferred to face City in a later round, but should be a great game. Just depends on whether each team it will play strong squads or the backups. The condition of the players post world cup will be a factor in this, along with the festive games schedule.

    • Reply posted by Russybcool, today at 23:22

      Russybcool replied:
      Haaland and Salah will be fresh as daisies. they have the next six weeks off. They should play

  • Comment posted by RedSince1962, today at 22:59

    Eight times winners (City) will host Nine times winners (Liverpool).

    • Reply posted by earlsgate, today at 23:07

      earlsgate replied:
      Cruel of the BBC not to give the total. Supporters of those two clubs will struggle to work it out

  • Comment posted by Jack Kyle Hero, today at 23:02

    Ridiculous timing for next round -madness

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:23

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So when do you suggest that they hold them? During the World cup final? Christmas day?

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 22:59

    After so many upsets there could be 8 PL teams left in at the QF.

    Odd to think after the weekend, these are the next matches they will play.

    Two days after a world cup final.

    • Reply posted by azza, today at 23:33

      azza replied:
      And if English clubs used English players it wouldn't be a problem as they'd have had nearly a month off

  • Comment posted by hereforthegig, today at 23:12

    The mighty Gills with 6 league goals in 16 games, against the Wolves amassing an impressive 8 league goals in 14 games so far, this could actually end up being an interesting game!! Who knows we could kill off another giant and then look forward to a game with City for the first time since 'that' game in 1999....

    • Reply posted by Torieradicator, today at 23:18

      Torieradicator replied:
      Where did the 20 thousand Gills fans go AFTER that amazing game ? I'm a Toony but live in Gillingham and they SHOULD be as big if not BIGGER than Charlton !

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 23:05

    Just as Man Utd and Villa tend to meet in cup ties frequently, it is starting feel like City and Liverpool do the same also.
    Should be a cracking game. Come on Liverpool!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:57

    Should be a quality game as neither likes to lose to the other.
    Will Pep meddle with his tactics? That is the question.

    • Reply posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 23:17

      Bolton of Yorkshire replied:
      I expect both managers will play similar XI’s to the 3rd round.
      Man City’s £400m v LFCs £60m.
      Only one winner there

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 22:55

    It had to be Man City v Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by SmegleyBoo, today at 23:06

    Game of the round will be Rovers v Forest. Mark my words.

    • Reply posted by Clough80, today at 23:22

      Clough80 replied:
      Would have been more than happy not to be going there to be honest.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 23:02

    My prediction of the major stock in this round is that MK Dobs will knock out Leicester.

  • Comment posted by paris, today at 22:53

    Fix every year

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 23:19

    If Conor McGregor had his way it could be Big Sam’s first game

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 23:35

      Leanne replied:
      With Karius in goal for Liverpool?

      #93:20 #MCFC

  • Comment posted by SmegleyBoo, today at 23:09

    So these games will be played a day or two following the World Cup final? You can already hear Klopps excuses if they lose to City.

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 23:11

      for11 replied:
      Or Guardiolas ??

  • Comment posted by 6 Times, today at 23:01

    Nice easy draw for the reds as already beaten City twice this season.

    • Reply posted by blue, today at 23:07

      blue replied:
      The Champions vs Conor McGregor’s bottlers.

  • Comment posted by RedFootballer, today at 22:55

    Two ex Man U player doing the draw. Man City vs Liverpool… how fixed that? A less than 5% chance of it happening, but it did!

    • Reply posted by Lorimer, today at 22:57

      Lorimer replied:
      🙄

  • Comment posted by Gladioli, today at 22:54

    Hoped for a glamour tie, but I guess Liverpool will have to do.

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 23:17

      for11 replied:
      Hosting Englands most successful club is a glamour tie

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:53

    Klopp will play a reserve team to make a statememt. Of what nobody has any idea

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:59

      Pandemania replied:
      About time City had some decent drawd chelsea and Liverpool guaranteed City will play a strong XI

