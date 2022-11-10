Carabao Cup draw: Manchester City to host holders Liverpool
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Eight-time winners Manchester City will host holders Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Gillingham, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face Wolves at Molineux in what will be Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge of the Premier League side.
Manchester United host Vincent Kompany's Burnley after beating Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round.
The matches will be played in the week commencing 19 December.
Reigning Premier League champions City, who have won the trophy six times in the last eight seasons, knocked Chelsea out with a comfortable victory on Wednesday while Liverpool beat Derby on penalties.
Eddie Howe's Newcastle will take on his former side Bournemouth in the second of two all-Premier League ties while Southampton and Brighton will face League One opponents Lincoln City and Charlton, respectively.
The matches will take plays just days after the World Cup final in Qatar, before the Premier League returns on Boxing Day.
Full draw:
Wolves v Gillingham
Southampton v Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
MK Dons v Leicester
Charlton v Brighton
- Are natural deodorants healthier? Sliced Bread breaks into a sweat to find out
- 'He isn't the monster people think': The fascinating story of 'Michael X' - a preeminent Black Power leader of his age
Sorry couldn't resist it!
But why are they doing the draw out of glass bowl which you can see the numbers through? Surely for the integrity of the draw, they should make it impossible to be rigged. Rather than relying on the goodwill of the people picking out the balls?
Odd to think after the weekend, these are the next matches they will play.
Two days after a world cup final.
Should be a cracking game. Come on Liverpool!
Will Pep meddle with his tactics? That is the question.