Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Cadiz 1.
European champions Real Madrid beat Cadiz to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points heading into the break for the World Cup.
Eder Militao put Real ahead when he headed in from Toni Kroos' free-kick, with the goal given after a video assistant referee check for offside.
Kroos doubled the hosts' lead in the 70th minute with a spectacular volley from outside the penalty area.
Lucaz Perez pulled one back for Cadiz late on but Real took the points.
After 14 matches of the La Liga season Barcelona have 37 points with Real on 35, while third-placed Real Sociedad are nine behind Real on 26 points.
The defeat leaves Cadiz 19th in the table and in the relegation zone.
There are no more La Liga matches until after the World Cup in Qatar, with the Spanish league season resuming on 31 December.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 88'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 19mins
- 4AlabaBooked at 37mins
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 85'minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forCeballosat 82'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 19Ceballos
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 20Carcelén
- 3Jiménez JarqueBooked at 28mins
- 16Torres RuizSubstituted forMartín-Bejarano Serranoat 73'minutes
- 22Espino
- 11AlejoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBongondaat 56'minutes
- 24San Emeterio Díaz
- 4AlcarazSubstituted forOcampoat 56'minutes
- 7SobrinoBooked at 44minsSubstituted forNegredoat 78'minutes
- 8Fernández Iglesias
- 9LozanoSubstituted forPérezat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
- 10Bongonda
- 12Alarcón
- 13Gil
- 14Ocampo
- 15Pérez
- 17Mabil
- 18Negredo
- 19Giménez
- 21Arzamendia
- 36Blanco
- 37Spatz
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 53,190
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Cadiz 1.
Post update
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos tries a through ball, but Eduardo Camavinga is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Jeremías Ledesma (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by José Mari (Cadiz).
Post update
Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.
Post update
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iza (Cadiz).
