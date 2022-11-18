Portsmouth v Derby County

PortsmouthPortsmouth20:00DerbyDerby County
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|18
|13
|3
|2
|37
|20
|17
|42
|2
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|5
|2
|36
|19
|17
|38
|3
|Sheff Wed
|18
|11
|4
|3
|34
|16
|18
|37
|4
|Peterborough
|18
|10
|1
|7
|34
|22
|12
|31
|5
|Portsmouth
|16
|7
|7
|2
|26
|18
|8
|28
|6
|Derby
|17
|8
|4
|5
|23
|16
|7
|28
|7
|Bolton
|17
|8
|4
|5
|19
|14
|5
|28
|8
|Barnsley
|17
|8
|3
|6
|20
|14
|6
|27
|9
|Exeter
|18
|7
|4
|7
|31
|27
|4
|25
|10
|Wycombe
|18
|7
|4
|7
|25
|23
|2
|25
|11
|Charlton
|18
|5
|9
|4
|30
|26
|4
|24
|12
|Oxford Utd
|18
|6
|5
|7
|24
|20
|4
|23
|13
|Lincoln City
|17
|5
|8
|4
|19
|20
|-1
|23
|14
|Shrewsbury
|18
|6
|5
|7
|17
|20
|-3
|23
|15
|Port Vale
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|28
|-8
|23
|16
|Fleetwood
|18
|4
|10
|4
|19
|17
|2
|22
|17
|Bristol Rovers
|18
|5
|6
|7
|29
|33
|-4
|21
|18
|Cambridge
|18
|6
|2
|10
|18
|29
|-11
|20
|19
|Cheltenham
|17
|5
|4
|8
|14
|21
|-7
|19
|20
|Accrington
|18
|4
|5
|9
|18
|30
|-12
|17
|21
|MK Dons
|17
|4
|2
|11
|16
|25
|-9
|14
|22
|Morecambe
|18
|2
|8
|8
|14
|28
|-14
|14
|23
|Burton
|18
|3
|4
|11
|23
|38
|-15
|13
|24
|Forest Green
|18
|3
|4
|11
|15
|37
|-22
|13
Watch the latest episode of Top Gear on BBC iPlayer
A deep and revealing documentary about Neville Southall's unconventional rise to the top
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.