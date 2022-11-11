Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Virgil van Dijk has been capped 49 times for Netherlands

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia have been named in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Injured Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and uncapped 19-year-old midfielder Xavi Simons have also been included.

Simons has scored eight goals in 13 league games for PSV Eindhoven.

United midfielder Donny van de Beek has not been picked by coach Louis van Gaal.

Veteran NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 33, has also been overlooked.

The World Cup runs from 20 November to 18 December.

The Netherlands play Senegal on 21 November, Ecuador on 25 November and Qatar on 29 November in Group A.

Netherlands squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).