Kevin Maher played 386 league games for Southend United between 1998 and 2008

Southend United boss Kevin Maher has praised his squad for keeping their minds on the job despite the club facing a winding-up petition.

The Shrimpers are currently sixth in the National League table following a 10-match unbeaten run.

The winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs was adjourned on Wednesday until 18 January.

"I can't ignore it because it's there - it's difficult," said Maher, who was appointed just over a year ago.

"Luckily for me, the staff we have around the football side and across the club are incredible and the work they do is second to none.

"When we go out on the pitch, we are playing for them. There's a togetherness around the club that helps (in this situation).

"There's stuff I can't control, but what we can control is on the pitch and all credit to the players and the staff who are doing ever so well."

Supporters group, the Shrimpers Trust, described the winding-up adjournment as a "stay of execution".

But Maher's side will be in action on Saturday and looking for a fifth win in six games when they take on Dorking Wanderers at Roots Hall.

"It (an unbeaten run) gives confidence and belief to the players, but even without the run, the atmosphere around the place has been very good," he told BBC Essex Sport.

"We've made a conscious effort of making it a place where players look forward to coming to work. In any workplace, in any walk of life, I think that's got to be really high up on the agenda - and especially at football clubs.

"You can almost smell an atmosphere around the place and we've got it in a good place at the minute, and that's credit to the players who spend a lot of time here - days off, they'll be in here and working hard, and that's part of the culture here that I've always felt was needed.

"We've got hungry players who are desperate for success, which gives us the culture and team spirit that we have."