Cameras "did not capture an appropriate view" of Jota's disallowed Scottish Premiership goal for Celtic against Motherwell on Wednesday, but the Scottish FA say the player was offside.

Jota was flagged offside after netting at Fir Park, as Celtic won 2-1.

Footage from the 18-yard line in the Motherwell half was unavailable, with VAR reviewing the incident from the corresponding angle in the Celtic half.

The Scottish FA say they have "provided feedback to the host broadcaster".

VAR has been operating in Scotland's top flight since 21 October.

"Referee Operations can confirm that during a VAR review at Motherwell v Celtic, the footage from the relevant 18-yard line camera did not capture an appropriate view of the incident," read a Scottish FA statement. external-link

"While the broadcast footage was only able to show a wider camera angle for viewers, Hawk-Eye technology is designed to calibrate an accurate offside decision from either of the two 18-yard line camera positions, with the subsequent VAR review determining that the Celtic player had received the ball in an offside position.

"We have provided feedback to the host broadcaster on the incident as part of our regular review of the system operation."