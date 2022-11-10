Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan took over at Newport County last month following the departure of James Rowberry

Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City.

Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday.

Coughlan says his squad decided to come in for training the following morning.

"They get a day off, but they just said 'no, we are in tomorrow lads, we didn't win'," he said.

"I love that mindset. They were in the gym. The boxing gloves were on, ropes in their hands, weights in their hands - the sweat was coming off them and the mirrors were steamed up.

"I looked at and I said 'wow, what a group of lads we have'."

Newport are unbeaten in three League Two games under Coughlan, who took charge on following the departure of James Rowberry, and have progressed to the second round of the FA Cup.

But with his side sitting 18th in League Two, four points clear of the relegation places, Coughlan says there is much work to do.

"They want more," he added. "I don't know whether they smell turning the corner - there's a sense of maybe we can do something and dig ourselves out of this hole that we're in.

"I think they are starting to believe in themselves. They are starting to gel and grow in confidence.

"Their attitude, their desire and how much they actually care has been stand-out. I don't know too many teams who would have insisted on coming in after a defeat to a Premier League team.

"Something that just keeps slapping me in the face is their desire."

Coughlan will aim to make it three victories from three home matches in charge when Newport face in-form Stockport County on Saturday.

The Exiles will again be without Offrande Zanzala and Aaron Wildig through injury.