Wales finished second to France in their World Cup qualifying group

International friendly: Wales v Finland Venue: Pinatar Arena, Spain Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Streamed live on BBC Sport online and app, plus live text and updates on BBC Radio Wales

Wales will be looking to cap a record-breaking year when they take on Finland in their final international of 2022.

Gemma Grainger's side made history last month in making their first World Cup play-off final.

But they were denied a place in a first major tournament at the hands of Switzerland, who scored in the dying moments of extra time.

"It is so nice to be back together after how the last camp finished," said Grainger.

"I wished it could have been a couple of weeks earlier."

The side return to Spain's Pinatar Arena for the third time this year, having played in the Pinatar Cup in February and a friendly against New Zealand in June.

Grainger said they are still disappointed by the manner in which they lost in Zurich, but are using their time together to reflect on the positive aspects of the campaign.

"There have been some really good conversations about what we did do as a team to get to the play-off final, because sometimes when you do miss out, you tend to look at what didn't we do.

"We have done a lot of reflecting and we are at the stage now where we look at how we take steps forward and that starts with Finland."

Ffion Morgan says she is inspired by Jess Fishlock's love for Wales

Finland are one place above Wales in the Fifa women's rankings (30th) and Grainger said while they will be executing their game plan as normal, it will also be a chance to experiment.

"It's a bit of both, we will utilise different players at different times... but we want to make sure we are competitive and at the end of the game we take something away from it.

"It's a real balance of giving opportunities and then actually making sure we are able to look at how we take the next step as a team."

There are two new faces in camp in uncapped Ella Powell and Alice Griffiths as Wales look to continue to build strength in depth.

"That was part of the plan, we wanted to try and bring players into this squad because we want it to be competitive, and we have seen that in training this week.

"I think when you bring new players into an environment naturally you get other players looking at them and thinking how do I need to raise my game.

"That level of competition and squad depth, for me as a manager, is something that I thrive off."