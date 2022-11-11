Bristol City and Sheffield United: Championship clubs fined after confrontation
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Bristol City and Sheffield United have been fined by the Football Association following a melee near the end of this month's match between the sides.
The incident occurred in the 96th minute of the game, which the Blades won 1-0, on 1 November after George Tanner was sent off for the hosts.
Both clubs admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
The Robins have been fined £9,000 and the Blades received a £12,000 penalty.
It is the second time Sheffield United have been fined by the FA this month.
They were also fined £12,500 for the fracas that followed their 3-3 draw with Blackpool at Bramall Lane.