World Cup 2022: Fifpro says players are 'pushed past acceptable limits'

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane was named in the Senegal squad despite a knee injury

Footballers are being "pushed past acceptable limits" by a "saturated" schedule to allow for a mid-season World Cup, says players' union Fifpro.

The tournament in Qatar gets under way on 20 November.

However, many domestic games are taking place this weekend before players join up with their national squads.

A Fifpro report said the "unsustainable" workload damages players' physical and mental health and puts their "career longevity at risk".

The number of games has become more of an issue in recent years with the introduction of new tournaments at club and international level such as the Nations League and Europa Conference League.

Fifpro's comments are part of a report that will be published next week looking into player workload and how it has been impacted by the 2022 World Cup.

The key findings, which have been released, are:

  • In many regions, additional fixtures have been crammed into an already saturated early part of this season, exposing players to increased risk.
  • In other regions, players have been competitively underloaded due to inadequate calendar planning.
  • Significantly reduced preparation and recovery periods before and after the World Cup pose an ominous threat to player health and hinder performance optimisation.

The report highlights Tottenham and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, who played more than 600 minutes of football in October with games every three or four days.

It says he completed more than 146,000km of international travel with club and country since the beginning of last season, crossing 132 time zones.

Son is a fitness doubt for the World Cup after fracturing an eye socket during Spurs' win at Marseille on 1 November.

The report also highlights that, since the beginning of last season, Senegal striker Sadio Mane played 93 competitive matches for Liverpool and Bayern Munich before he suffered a knee injury against Werder Bremen on Wednesday, putting his World Cup participation in doubt.

"The number of players speaking up shows the degree of concern players have and there will be many, many more in dressing rooms who just don't publicly speak about it," said Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

"In unions that work in the biggest markets where you have clubs and types of players who play basically all the time, they report back to us that in the dressing room visits this is the number one topic for many players that they see really impacting their careers.

"There is a lot of concern."

There has also been criticism of the lack of recovery time for players after the World Cup.

The final takes place on 18 December, two days before the English domestic season resumes with the Carabao Cup fourth round. The Premier League returns on 26 December.

"Something definitely worth mentioning is the mental effect, particularly for the players who are playing in the latter stages of the World Cup where there is high pressure and high states," said Darren Burgess, former performance director at Arsenal, Liverpool and Australia.

"[It could] potentially be between eight and 15 days from their last World Cup game and first club game and that is absolutely not enough time to mentally recover and digest and process the experience they have had at the World Cup.

"It will undoubtedly lead to a lot of mental stress."

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by SBWILL, today at 16:18

    Or maybe a World Cup in the middle of domestic competitions taking place in a vile country was a stupid idea all along.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 16:17

    If the Football Authorities were only interested in money that would be a highly disrespectful statement. They like very expensive gifts and free hospitality as well. Lets be fair.

  • Comment posted by Anglegrinder, today at 16:17

    "It will undoubtedly lead to a lot of mental stress."

    I'll tell you what leads to mental stress, deciding whether to have the heating on this weekend.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 16:16

    Is there anything else they can moan about a few players are surely always going to be unlucky and get injured before a major tournament. Qatar is different and FIFA are striving to be creative in choice of venue do people want Germany and France hosting regular it must be more interesting to offer a variety of host nations. What nations do not issues with protests and petitions about human rights

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 16:15

    ( don’t have time to mentally prepare) you are having a laugh, try getting up for work at 6am and finishing at 6pm 5 Or 6 days a week, just to make ends meet, absolutely no pity or feelings for this lot

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 16:15

    While it’s difficult to have sympathy for footballers getting paid the kind of salaries that are beyond the imagination of the rest of us, but all the money in the world won’t protect anyone from injuries and fatigue, both physical and mental.
    Everything about this World Cup, is wrong, the scheduling, the choice of host nation, everything. Money talks and it stinks.

  • Comment posted by Gizzmo, today at 16:14

    Fifa more bothered about money than the players welfare it's a pity they can't boycott this world cup as its all about a big pay deal football won't come second either it's just wrong from the start

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 16:13

    There is no biological link between fatigue and salary. If your body is low on energy reserves for whatever task you are endeavouring, being paid a bit more won't top it up or stop injuries.

    So can we please stop with the 'if they paid me xyz...' It's idiotic.

    Ta.

  • Comment posted by djhfox, today at 16:13

    Perfect excuse if the big Countries dont win, "we were tired" they have only played 15 games this season, bloody get on with it, hopefully a Asian Country will get to the Final, show the tired little boys what playing for the shirt really means.

  • Comment posted by Bacary Lasagne, today at 16:12

    Queue angry plasterers and brickies who think they could do the job easily...

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 16:11

    jiminy searching for his violin..

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 16:11

    Oh diddums

  • Comment posted by Thiscouldgetmessi, today at 16:11

    Or maybe managers should rotate the players more often. All we hear is the same mince about players being overworked. Mix it up then - you have a massive selection of players at top clubs. They just don't want to rest players for fear or losing a game

  • Comment posted by 1968STEVE, today at 16:10

    The money they get paid (which is absolutely huge) does not lessen the physical impact of playing twice a week at high intensity. Broke hip playing (held together by titanium screws) and injury was partly due to carrying knee injury (man up and play was advice)that meant could not avoid full impact of tackle that broke hip. The knocks and stresses pile up even if as a career there are few better.

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 16:09

    Maybe the Super League wasn't crazy?

    only 12 teams - plenty of recovery time

  • Comment posted by Motley Shrew, today at 16:09

    It's always the easy targets that are mentioned regarding too many games - FA Cup & EFL Cup (in which they usually rotate hugely anyway) and Internationals (admittedly think Nations League should go but rest is manageble) - they never mention the real problems - bloated European Football competiations and expansive pre-season global tours! Simply because it's ultimately all about the money.

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 16:09

    I’m in my 60s, trust me modern footballers work & train a lot harder than players I watched in the late 60s & 70s!
    They need to be focused, realise that TV & social media analyse their every public & private action. Top players are under pressure & many talented players fail badly, & drop away or get locked up! Local & charitable commitments are constant too, & the training is far more intense.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 16:11

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Training for only a few hours a day is going to be intense, perhaps if they spent all day at work then the training will reduce

  • Comment posted by op, today at 16:09

    Oh the poor pampered diddumses, all being exploited and worked to death for a pittance just like Qatar's migrant workers (!) ... my heart weeps, not. NO decent human supports this world cup.

    • Reply posted by zaiickes, today at 16:12

      zaiickes replied:
      I support this world cup, as a football tournament. Keep politics out of sport

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 16:08

    Some actual evidence would be good here. For example, how many more minutes have been played vs a normal season at this time? How many injuries are as a direct result of fatigue ie muscle strains/pulls as opposed to impact injuries? (Son has an eye socket injury). How many more injuries are there vs this time in any other season? Will more players miss the WC than previous summer tournaments?

  • Comment posted by Aidan, today at 16:06

    Money - pure and simple. So many different levels of organisations wanting to play as many games as possible to maximise income. Same in most if not all high profile sports. No chance of Fifa/Uefa/Prem league/FA and equivalent round the world ever agreeing to reduce their own tournaments for sake of 'player welfare' - it's always someone elses problem

