Qatar manager Felix Sanchez and captain Hassan Al-Haydos addressed the media on Saturday

Qatar manager Felix Sanchez says it will be a "historic moment" for the hosts to play their first match at a World Cup on Sunday.

Spaniard Sanchez, 46, will be in charge when Qatar open the tournament in their group game against Ecuador.

Qatar, ranked 50th in the world, are in Group A with Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

"It's a very important day for us. A historic moment, a moment of happiness for us," Sanchez said.

"It's an extraordinary day like no other. We have made such a huge effort in this country. We are all devoted for this World Cup and have invested so much.

"I hope it's a great party where we can enjoy football and I hope everyone from all countries in the world, together, can enjoy this experience. I'm happy to be the ones kicking off this competition."

Sanchez said playing at home in front of fans will make the occasion "even more special" and his team hope to be competitive against higher-ranked sides in their group.

"We are very motivated to take part. We have been waiting so long for this moment to arrive," he added.

"We are very much aware of who we are, where we are coming from and who we are facing. We know it will be a great challenge but in many ways we are eager to play and are very happy to be here."

Captain Hassan Al-Haydos, who plays as a forward for Doha-based Al Sadd, said Qatar are "very proud" and "full of enthusiasm" to kick off the tournament.

"There is no greater honour than to play in the World Cup," the 31-year-old said. "It is a huge task but we are ready. It goes without saying I am very proud to lead the squad.

"It is the edition of the World Cup of all Arabs, we bear the responsibility of all Arabs to play well with our performance and the team spirit. We have to represent all Arabs well.

"Inshallah [God willing], me and my team will perform up to the expectations and show the results of our hard work."

Earlier on Saturday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino accused the West of "hypocrisy" in its reporting about Qatar's human rights record on the eve of the World Cup.

The build-up to the event has been overshadowed by issues in Qatar including deaths of migrant workers and treatment of LGBT people.

TEAM NEWS

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez must choose between goalkeepers Saad Al Sheeb and Meshaal Barsham, both of whom have featured regularly in friendly games this year.

Almoez Ali, who scored nine times as the Qataris won the Asian Cup in 2019, is likely to lead the line alongside Akram Afif.

Ecuador also have competition for places in goal but will probably select Alexander Dominguez, who has gone 459 minutes without conceding an international goal.

Winger Romario Ibarra is expected to be available despite dislocating a finger in a friendly against Iraq. Defensive midfielder Carlos Gruezo was forced off playing for Augsburg last weekend because of muscle pain but is nonetheless set to start.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Qatar have to hope that home advantage pays off for them, but I very much doubt it. It's going to be very difficult for them to get out of this group - in fact, I think they will finish bottom.

Ecuador are quite a defensive-minded team so there won't be many goals in this opening game, but they should still find a way of winning it.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The three previous meetings, all in friendlies, have produced one win apiece and a draw.

Qatar won the most recent encounter 4-3 at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, with Almoez Ali netting two of the goals. Enner Valencia scored twice for Ecuador but was sent off in injury time.

That result is one of just two victories for Qatar against South American opposition (D4, L8).

Qatar

The only host nation who failed to advance from the first phase of the World Cup (whether group stage or knockout) are South Africa in 2010. Every host nation has won at least one match.

The tournament hosts have never lost their opening game at a World Cup (including both Japan and South Korea in 2002).

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are the only teams at the World Cup who have selected a squad of entirely domestic-based players.

The Qataris have won their three matches played at Al Bayt Stadium by an aggregate scoreline of 9-0.

Ecuador

This will be Ecuador's fourth World Cup appearance. The only time they have won their opening match was in 2006, when they beat Poland 2-0. It was also the only occasion on which they advanced beyond the group stage.

'La Tri' used 49 different players in their 18 matches in qualifying for the World Cup, more than any other team who qualified for this year's tournament.

The average age of their starting line-up in qualifying was 25 years and 334 days, the youngest of any South American side.

Gustavo Alfaro's team have drawn eight of their last 11 matches and have only lost one of their previous 15.

They have also kept six consecutive clean sheets, a national record. Four of those game ended in 0-0 draws, with the others 1-0 wins.

