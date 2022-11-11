Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp said he deserved his red card for the way he confronted the assistant referee

Jurgen Klopp has been given a one-match touchline suspension after the Football Association appealed against the sanction he received for his sending off against Manchester City.

The Liverpool manager initially received a £30,000 fine from an independent regulatory commission.

The FA appealed after reviewing the commission's written reasons.

The ban is with "immediate effect" and will occur during Saturday's home fixture against Southampton.

Klopp was dismissed in the win against City after he berated a referee's assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Reds forward Mohamed Salah.

In his post-match comments, the German later apologised for his reaction.

Klopp was charged with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers "comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting".

The FA said: "An independent appeal board has allowed the FA's appeal against an independent regulatory commission's sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp.

"As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, and warned as to his future conduct.

"Jurgen Klopp had previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022 and received a sanction of £30,000."

Klopp's red card was among a series of incidents which prompted a charity that represents referees to call for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers.

Ref Support UK said such behaviour was being replicated in the grassroots game "and perpetuates the idea that it is OK to do it".

Bans were handed to 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials in English grassroots football last season.