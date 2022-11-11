Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic beat RB Leipzig 2-1 in their Champions League group game

Celtic have been fined £15,350 by Uefa after their fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner during last month's Champions League game with RB Leipzig in Glasgow.

They had already been fined just over £13,000 after a similar banner had been brought out during their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in September.

The fine was for showing a "provocative message of an offensive nature".

Hearts have been fined £10,500 for two fan offences.

T﻿he charges relate to the "lighting of fireworks" and "throwing of objects" from away supporters in Florence during Hearts' 5-1 Conference League defeat by Fiorentina last month.

F﻿iorentina were also fined around £4,000 for their fans' use of flares.