Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Quinn will become the fifth Republic player to win 100 international caps

Louise Quinn will captain the Republic of Ireland as she wins her 100th international cap in Monday's friendly against Morocco in Marbella.

Vera Pauw's side are playing the match as part of their preparations for next summer's World Cup finals.

Birmingham defender Quinn, 32, will join Emma Byrne, Aine O'Gorman, Ciara Grant and Niamh Fahey in completing a century of appearances for her country.

"Louise is a superb footballer and a brilliant person," Pauw said.

She added: "She is someone who gives absolutely everything to her career, to her team-mates and for her country.

"The fighting spirit that she has is exactly what this Ireland team is all about so it is not a surprise she is a key part of it.

"Any young player wanting to forge a successful career in international football should look to how Louise always makes herself available for every training session and every game.

"How she is always focused in team meetings with intelligent questions, how she leads on the pitch, how she responds to challenges and set-backs, how she treats every player, staff member and supporter with equal respect and how she appreciates every opportunity that she gets to represent her country.

"The history books will show that Louise is one of the few players, so far, to reach 100 caps and anyone who knows her can attest to the commitment that she has shown to reach that milestone.

"We are so happy for Louise to achieve this feat and we are even happier that she continues to be part of our team."

The Republic qualified for their first-ever major finals last month by beating Scotland 1-0 in a play-off at Hampden Park.