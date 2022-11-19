Exeter City v Ipswich Town

Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 18Blackman
- 12Key
- 26Sweeney
- 5Hartridge
- 2Caprice
- 8Collins
- 16Kite
- 3Sparkes
- 14Dieng
- 9Stansfield
- 20Brown
Substitutes
- 7Jay
- 10Nombe
- 15Chauke
- 22Lee
- 27Grounds
- 39Diabate
- 49Beardmore
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 15Burgess
- 7Burns
- 30Humphreys
- 5Morsy
- 3Davis
- 10Chaplin
- 11Harness
- 9Ladapo
Substitutes
- 4Edmundson
- 18Ahadme
- 19Jackson
- 24Vincent-Young
- 28Pereira Camará
- 29Edwards
- 31Hladky
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Joshua Key (Exeter City).
Post update
Offside, Ipswich Town. Wes Burns tries a through ball, but Conor Chaplin is caught offside.
Post update
Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Exeter City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kite following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Christian Walton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Hartridge (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Post update
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joshua Key.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leif Davis.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janoi Donacien.
Post update
Offside, Exeter City. Joshua Key tries a through ball, but Jevani Brown is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Ipswich Town 1. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Harness with a headed pass.
Post update
Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Exeter City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Chaplin with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jake Caprice.
Match report will appear here.