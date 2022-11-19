Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City0IpswichIpswich Town1

Exeter City v Ipswich Town

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 12Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 5Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 8Collins
  • 16Kite
  • 3Sparkes
  • 14Dieng
  • 9Stansfield
  • 20Brown

Substitutes

  • 7Jay
  • 10Nombe
  • 15Chauke
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds
  • 39Diabate
  • 49Beardmore

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 15Burgess
  • 7Burns
  • 30Humphreys
  • 5Morsy
  • 3Davis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 11Harness
  • 9Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 4Edmundson
  • 18Ahadme
  • 19Jackson
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 29Edwards
  • 31Hladky
Referee:
Alan Young

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Key (Exeter City).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ipswich Town. Wes Burns tries a through ball, but Conor Chaplin is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Timothee Dieng (Exeter City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kite following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Christian Walton.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Hartridge (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joshua Key.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leif Davis.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janoi Donacien.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Exeter City. Joshua Key tries a through ball, but Jevani Brown is caught offside.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 0, Ipswich Town 1. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Harness with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Timothee Dieng (Exeter City).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Chaplin with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jake Caprice.

