Stockport County v Leyton Orient

StockportStockport County15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|18
|13
|3
|2
|28
|11
|17
|42
|2
|Stevenage
|18
|12
|3
|3
|25
|15
|10
|39
|3
|Northampton
|18
|10
|5
|3
|31
|19
|12
|35
|4
|Bradford
|18
|9
|6
|3
|25
|14
|11
|33
|5
|Barrow
|18
|10
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|31
|6
|Swindon
|18
|8
|7
|3
|24
|18
|6
|31
|7
|Mansfield
|18
|9
|3
|6
|27
|23
|4
|30
|8
|Carlisle
|18
|7
|8
|3
|26
|19
|7
|29
|9
|Salford
|18
|8
|4
|6
|19
|14
|5
|28
|10
|Doncaster
|18
|8
|4
|6
|23
|22
|1
|28
|11
|Tranmere
|18
|7
|5
|6
|19
|14
|5
|26
|12
|Stockport
|18
|7
|4
|7
|23
|20
|3
|25
|13
|Walsall
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|16
|5
|24
|14
|Grimsby
|17
|6
|5
|6
|19
|17
|2
|23
|15
|Wimbledon
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|23
|16
|Crewe
|17
|5
|7
|5
|16
|20
|-4
|22
|17
|Sutton United
|18
|5
|4
|9
|16
|25
|-9
|19
|18
|Crawley
|17
|4
|5
|8
|19
|28
|-9
|17
|19
|Newport
|18
|4
|4
|10
|16
|22
|-6
|16
|20
|Rochdale
|18
|4
|3
|11
|13
|24
|-11
|15
|21
|Harrogate
|18
|3
|4
|11
|17
|29
|-12
|13
|22
|Gillingham
|17
|2
|7
|8
|6
|19
|-13
|13
|23
|Hartlepool
|18
|2
|6
|10
|15
|31
|-16
|12
|24
|Colchester
|18
|2
|5
|11
|14
|26
|-12
|11
The English: An epic Western drama starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer
Watch the incredible new drama, SAS Rogue Heroes, from the creator of Peaky Blinders
They sat down for a revelatory chat during the rock star's whirlwind tour
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.