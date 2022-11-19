Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v Leyton Orient

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient18133228111742
2Stevenage18123325151039
3Northampton18105331191235
4Bradford1896325141133
5Barrow1810172418631
6Swindon188732418631
7Mansfield189362723430
8Carlisle187832619729
9Salford188461914528
10Doncaster188462322128
11Tranmere187561914526
12Stockport187472320325
13Walsall186662116524
14Grimsby176561917223
15Wimbledon186572224-223
16Crewe175751620-422
17Sutton United185491625-919
18Crawley174581928-917
19Newport1844101622-616
20Rochdale1843111324-1115
21Harrogate1834111729-1213
22Gillingham17278619-1313
23Hartlepool1826101531-1612
24Colchester1825111426-1211
