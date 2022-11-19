Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • NewportNewport County15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • WalsallWalsall15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • BarrowBarrow15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • BradfordBradford City15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • StockportStockport County15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient18133228111742
2Stevenage18123325151039
3Northampton18105331191235
4Bradford1896325141133
5Barrow1810172418631
6Swindon188732418631
7Mansfield189362723430
8Carlisle187832619729
9Salford188461914528
10Doncaster188462322128
11Tranmere187561914526
12Stockport187472320325
13Walsall186662116524
14Grimsby176561917223
15Wimbledon186572224-223
16Crewe175751620-422
17Sutton United185491625-919
18Crawley174581928-917
19Newport1844101622-616
20Rochdale1843111324-1115
21Harrogate1834111729-1213
22Gillingham17278619-1313
23Hartlepool1826101531-1612
24Colchester1825111426-1211
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC