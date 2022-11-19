Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Everton Women v Manchester City Women



Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 17Graham
  • 20Finnigan
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 27Stenevik
  • 5Björn
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 22Galli
  • 10Bennison
  • 25Snoeijs

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Queiroz Costa
  • 21Maier
  • 39Clarke

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22MacIver
  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 14Morgan
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 10Castellanos
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 41Blakstad

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 5Greenwood
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
  • 36Hutchings
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).

  2. Post update

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Kerstin Casparij tries a through ball, but Khadija Shaw is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Elise Stenevik tries a through ball, but Katja Snoeijs is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julie Blakstad.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison tries a through ball, but Karen Holmgaard is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001811718
2Chelsea Women76011761118
3Man Utd Women65011531215
4Man City Women7412157813
5Everton Women731367-110
6Tottenham Women530211839
7Aston Villa Women63039909
8West Ham Women73041216-49
9Brighton Women6204723-166
10Liverpool Women6105310-73
11Reading Women6105514-93
12Leicester City Women7007216-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

