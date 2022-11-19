Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Gallagher Stadium

Maidstone United v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County19135149173244
2Wrexham19134250183243
3Chesterfield18114338231537
4Woking19113533181536
5Southend1996427131433
6Solihull Moors1986533211230
7Barnet199373738-130
8Boreham Wood187742318528
9Eastleigh198472323028
10Bromley197572524126
11Dag & Red187563234-226
12York196672220224
13Maidenhead United197391722-524
14Wealdstone186571826-823
15Dorking186483342-922
16Halifax186481625-922
17Altrincham195682536-1121
18Aldershot1862102631-520
19Yeovil193971621-518
20Maidstone United1945102242-2017
21Oldham174491727-1016
22Scunthorpe1936102438-1415
23Torquay1935112341-1814
24Gateshead182792132-1113
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC