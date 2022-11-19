Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|15
|8
|4
|3
|32
|20
|12
|28
|2
|Morton
|15
|7
|4
|4
|22
|15
|7
|25
|3
|Dundee
|15
|7
|4
|4
|26
|20
|6
|25
|4
|Queen's Park
|15
|7
|3
|5
|23
|24
|-1
|24
|5
|Raith Rovers
|15
|7
|1
|7
|19
|16
|3
|22
|6
|Inverness CT
|15
|6
|4
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|22
|7
|Partick Thistle
|15
|6
|2
|7
|28
|29
|-1
|20
|8
|Cove Rangers
|15
|4
|5
|6
|23
|25
|-2
|17
|9
|Arbroath
|15
|2
|6
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|12
|10
|Hamilton
|15
|2
|5
|8
|16
|30
|-14
|11
