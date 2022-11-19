Queen of the South v Montrose

Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00MontroseMontrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|15
|9
|5
|1
|22
|9
|13
|32
|2
|Falkirk
|15
|8
|3
|4
|27
|16
|11
|27
|3
|Montrose
|15
|8
|3
|4
|25
|15
|10
|27
|4
|Alloa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|30
|21
|9
|26
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|15
|8
|1
|6
|25
|21
|4
|25
|6
|Airdrieonians
|15
|6
|4
|5
|27
|22
|5
|22
|7
|Queen of Sth
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|-2
|19
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|15
|5
|2
|8
|14
|24
|-10
|17
|9
|Clyde
|15
|2
|2
|11
|18
|32
|-14
|8
|10
|Peterhead
|15
|1
|4
|10
|10
|36
|-26
|7