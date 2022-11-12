Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Marcelo Bielsa spent four years at Leeds before being sacked in February 2022

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has spoken to Bournemouth about their vacant manager's job.

Bielsa, 67, has emerged as a viable candidate to take over on a permanent basis from Scott Parker, who was sacked after just four matches this season.

Gary O'Neil has been doing the job on an interim basis since August.

After a six-game unbeaten run, the Cherries have lost their past four top-flight games and are now just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

O'Neil could still get the job but Bielsa would be a glamour choice for a club about to enter into a new era when Bill Foley's takeover goes through.

The Argentine is still revered by Leeds fans for the job he did at Elland Road, even though the club were on a downward spiral when he was sacked in February.

He joined Leeds in 2018 and oversaw their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, finishing ninth in their first season back in the top flight.

Leeds had finished mid-table in the Championship in six of the previous seven seasons before Bielsa's arrival.

Before moving to the Premier League, Biela had managed in France, Italy, Spain and Argentina, as well as managing Chile for four years between 2007 and 2011.

Bournemouth are expected to make a decision in the early stages of the World Cup break.