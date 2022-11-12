Close menu

Marcelo Bielsa: Bournemouth in talks with ex-Leeds boss

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments84

Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa spent four years at Leeds before being sacked in February 2022

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has spoken to Bournemouth about their vacant manager's job.

Bielsa, 67, has emerged as a viable candidate to take over on a permanent basis from Scott Parker, who was sacked after just four matches this season.

Gary O'Neil has been doing the job on an interim basis since August.

After a six-game unbeaten run, the Cherries have lost their past four top-flight games and are now just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

O'Neil could still get the job but Bielsa would be a glamour choice for a club about to enter into a new era when Bill Foley's takeover goes through.

The Argentine is still revered by Leeds fans for the job he did at Elland Road, even though the club were on a downward spiral when he was sacked in February.

He joined Leeds in 2018 and oversaw their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, finishing ninth in their first season back in the top flight.

Leeds had finished mid-table in the Championship in six of the previous seven seasons before Bielsa's arrival.

Before moving to the Premier League, Biela had managed in France, Italy, Spain and Argentina, as well as managing Chile for four years between 2007 and 2011.

Bournemouth are expected to make a decision in the early stages of the World Cup break.

How to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 12:04

    Now that is a clash of styles!

  • Comment posted by Hot Rod, today at 12:04

    Bournemouth do not deserve a Manager like Bielsa They belong in League 2

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 12:03

    Biesla will get relegated with that Bournemouth squad, but he would bring them back up stronger than ever before.

  • Comment posted by rustynails, today at 12:01

    The only drawback of having Bielsa as the head coach is his age. He is on the wrong side of 60s & how many more years does the club intends to rely on him. I don't see him working at any club in his 70s. For national side maybe.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 12:03

      Auld replied:
      And the fact he’s won nothing in 30 years of management in Europe. He’s completely overrated

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:00

    Exciting appointment although I don't think he will take it!

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 11:59

    No stick with Gary O'Neil

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 11:56

    I would love to see this as a neutral regardless of how it pans out. A likeable guy at a harmless club punching well above their weight anyway

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 11:56

    Doubt this will work is it takes a full pre-season to adapt to his playing style.

    Coming in mid season, it would be difficult for his players to adapt. At Leeds, he was always reluctant to buy in the January transfer window because he knew it would be March before any new player had adapted.

    In addition, opposition teams worked him out at Leeds, so they already know how to counteract his style.

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 11:56

    Bielsa adds an extra dose of excitement to Premier league. Welcome back “El Loco”!

    • Reply posted by groenemeyer, today at 12:02

      groenemeyer replied:
      El Loco? He's Italian, not Spanish.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:54

    So what is the advice on picking Bournemouth defenders in my fantasy team. Should i continue to pick them or now get rid with them appointing Bielsa

    • Reply posted by HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston, today at 11:57

      HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston replied:
      Expect more 9-0 scorelines pick whatever striker is playing against them

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 11:52

    He can lead Bournemouth back to where they belong...the championship

    • Reply posted by Tpbw123, today at 12:00

      Tpbw123 replied:
      They earned the right to be in the PL so why do they belong in the Championship? And don't spout the small club and stadium cliche. The lower leagues are full of so called big clubs. It's about performance on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 11:51

    I so hope this happens. I feel that Bielsa has unfinished business in England.

    ¡Viva el loco!

  • Comment posted by neilscomments, today at 11:51

    I'd love to see him back in the prem but he'd get them relegated.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:51

    Looks like Bournemouth are now desperate and are willing to go for experience instead of hiring a talented young English manager

  • Comment posted by TopBanana, today at 11:50

    O'Neil has done well in motivating AFCB players & getting us back to playing attacking football, in stark contrast to Parker. I think GO will be an excellent manager but we're going to look back at home games against Wolves, Brentford & Saints with regret. GO has been slow to make subs and trust the wider squad outside his preferred 11. A top coach like Bielsa or KK is exactly what AFCB need now🍒

    • Reply posted by Hollers, today at 11:57

      Hollers replied:
      KK? Kevin Keegan?? 😃

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 11:48

    He’s more suited to the Luton job, than Bournemouth. He’ll be sacked for getting relegated at BFC, whereas Luton is his kind of project.

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, today at 11:51

      King Eric VII replied:
      … Or is it AFCB or BAFC…I know how touchy they get about that.

  • Comment posted by Larry P, today at 11:47

    Can't be bothered to learn English, and seems permanently miserable. The Ted Lasso guy at Leeds has been a major upgrade. Bournemouth, don't hire the cantankerous old bucket-sitter.

    • Reply posted by neilscomments, today at 11:50

      neilscomments replied:
      He can speak English but chooses not to when speaking to the media.

  • Comment posted by Knowall, today at 11:47

    Why do football clubs dio that, offer a Manager's job to someone who has been an unmitigating disaster at is last club?

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 11:54

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      He was hugely successful at Leeds and not only brought great football to Elland Road but some long lost joy!

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 11:47

    He won’t need his wee upturned bucket (at el Oor Whullie) at Bournemouth with their wee shan stands.

    • Reply posted by Hugh Jarce, today at 11:59

      Hugh Jarce replied:
      *Oor Wullie !

  • Comment posted by HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston, today at 11:47

    As a Leeds fan this will end in Bournemouth being relegated, they don’t have the quality to play in his cavalier style or a full pre-season to get up to the fitness levels his style demands… do your worst agent Bielsa

Top Stories