Beth Mead played the full 90 minutes against Japan in Spain on Friday

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has withdrawn from the England squad due to family circumstances.

Mead, 27, picked up her 50th cap in Friday's 4-0 friendly win over Japan, but has now returned home and will miss Tuesday's game against Norway.

Defender Lucy Bronze has also left the Lionesses squad as a precaution because of a minor injury.

The 31-year-old missed the Japan game and will now return to her club Barcelona.

England will hope to extend their unbeaten run to 26 games under Sarina Wiegman when they face Norway in Spain on Tuesday.

In recent days, Mead has been named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022 but has also been criticised for reported comments about diversity in the squad.